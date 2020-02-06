Police: Driver flees the scene after colliding with school bus in Germantown

article

Philadelphia police say a driver fled the scene after colliding with a school bus in the city's Germantown section.

The bus from DePaul Catholic School collided with a Jetta on 15 W. Tulpehocken Street around 4 p.m. Thursday.

At least seven students on the bus suffered minor injuries, police said. The students were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital, where they are expected to be treated and released.

Police continue to search for the driver of the Jetta.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

