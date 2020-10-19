Police: Driver killed by gunshot wound on I-95 in Tinicum Township

A crash and homicide investigation is causing delays in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Tinicum Township.

It happened near milepost 9.5 around 6 p.m. Monday. When troopers arrived at the scene they located a deceased victim that sustained a gunshot wound at the scene.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday.

Southbound lanes are currently closed. Commuters should avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have contact with the suspect vehicle are asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Media station at 484-840-1000 with any information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

