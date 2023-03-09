Police: Driver sought after University City hit-and-run that killed a 70-year-old man

article

Police are investigating a crash that killed a 70-year-old man after he was struck by a car.

According to police, the crash occurred on March 8, just before 8 p.m., at the intersection of Civic Center Boulevard and University Avenue.

Authorities say a silver or gray SUV hit a 70-year-old man.

The driver of the vehicle got out of his car and saw the 70-year-old on the ground before he got back into his car and left the area going south on University Avenue, officials say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Police say the victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. The man succumbed to his injuries and died the following day.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is investigating the incident.