Police: Driver sought after woman, 82, killed in Somerton hit-and-run

Police say an 82-year-old woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday at Hendrix Street and Bustleton Avenue.

Investigators say the woman, who had groceries in her hand, was struck by a vehicle that has only been described as possibly a black jeep.

She died at the scene. Police say the woman lives just two blocks away from the scene.

SKYFOX flew over the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday night.

"We had some information that it was possibly a dark or black colored vehicle, but we're not certain at this time. We're not even sure the direction the vehicle was last seen," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The investigation is ongoing and police have asked anyone who may have seen something to contact them.

