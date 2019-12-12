Police: Elderly woman struck and killed in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run

article

Police say an 82-year-old woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday at Hendrix Street and Bustleton Avenue.

According to police, the woman was struck by a possible black jeep. She died at the scene.

Hendrix Street and Leo Mall Driveway are currently closed.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

