Police: Elderly woman struck and killed in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run
article
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - Police say an 82-year-old woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia.
It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday at Hendrix Street and Bustleton Avenue.
According to police, the woman was struck by a possible black jeep. She died at the scene.
Hendrix Street and Leo Mall Driveway are currently closed.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
Advertisement
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP