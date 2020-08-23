Police: Girl, 15, shot in hand in Southwest Philadelphia

article

A teenage girl is recovering after police say she was shot in the hand late Saturday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to police, the 15-year-old girl was shot on the 5800 block of Trinity Street sometime before 11 p.m.

She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

No word on what sparked the shooting. Police have not reported any arrests.

