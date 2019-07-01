Police: Girl, 9, suffers "severe and devastating injuries" after explosion

article

Police say a 9-year-old girl remains in critical condition with injuries from an explosive device inside a northeast Philadelphia home.

Police say the device exploded in the girl's hand in Kensington shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Captain Mark Burgmann said she suffered "severe and devastating injuries" to both hands as well as cuts and burns to her chest and face.

Police said the girl's father had purchased two devices Saturday night on the street and set one off, and the girl began to handle the other one Sunday while her mother was at the store.

A bomb squad detective said such illegal explosive devices are very sensitive to heat, shock and friction and can go off even if unlit.

Police say charges including child and reckless endangerment could be filed.