Police: Girl struck by car after getting off school bus in Springfield Township

Police say a young girl was struck after she got off the school bus in Springfield Township.

It happened on the 400 block of E. Woodland Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Springfield police arrived on the scene and provided first aid to the girl. She was taken to Crozer Chester Hospital, where she listed in critical condition.

The driver stayed on the scene. No word on charges at this time.

The Springfield School District released the following statement:

"The Springfield School District is aware of a car accident that occurred on Woodland Avenue this afternoon involving a student from Sabold Elementary School.

Advertisement

We have been in touch with family, and obviously, our hearts and prayers are with them."

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

