Police: Gunman opens fire on plainclothes officers in Cedarbrook, injuring 2

Police say a gunman opened fire on three plainclothes officers inside a car in the city's Cedarbrook section.

It happened on Sharpnack and Fayette streets Friday around 8 p.m.

According to police, a man on a bike started slowly riding next to the vehicle the officers were in. Police say one officer rolled down the window to ask if the man was okay that's when the suspect yelled an expletive and fired on the car.

The officers were able to pull over on Sharpnack Street where they exited the vehicle and returned gunfire. At this point, a second man down the street began firing towards the officers.

Police say the driver's bulletproof vest was able to stop the bullet. A female officer suffered a cut to her leg. A third officer was not struck.

Both of the injured officers were taken to Einstein Medical Center to be checked out.

Two suspects fled and scene and remain at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

