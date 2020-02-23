Police: Gunman shoots man and his dog in West Oak Lane

article

Police are investigating after a gunman allegedly opened fire on a man and his dogs in West Oak Lane overnight.

The incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Sunday outside a convenience store on 65th Street and Wyncote Avenue.

A 34-year-old man was standing with his two dogs when the suspect approached and fired at least nine shots, according to police, striking the victim and one of the dogs.

The victim, who suffered four gunshot wounds, was hospitalized in stable condition. The condition of his dog is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.