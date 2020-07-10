Expand / Collapse search
Police: Hit-and-run victim struck twice by same driver in Kensington

Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
KENSINGTON - Police are searching for two people after a hit-and-run in Kensington early Friday morning.

A man was found in extremely critical condition on the 2700 block of North Front Street around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, the striking vehicle, a silver SUV, can be seen on surveillance video.

In the video, a man and woman can be seen getting out of the SUV and looking at the victim before getting back in the car, hitting the victim a second time as they drove away.

The investigation is ongoing. 

