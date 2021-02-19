Police identify man suspected of carjacking pizza delivery driver in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police arrested a man late Friday night who they believe carjacked two people, including a pizza delivery driver whose family was inside the car when it was stolen.

Investigators say a driver for City View Pizza was making a delivery on the 3600 block of North Broad Street around 9 p.m. when Marcel Jenkins hopped into his Saturn L200 and drove away.

The delivery driver's 25-year-old wife and 2 young children were inside the car when it was stolen, according to police. They were later reported safe.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Friday night.

Jenkins, who police say lives blocks away from the theft, rammed into several parked cars on the 700 block of Race Street and later abandoned the stolen car near 2100 Spring Garden Street.

Police say Jenkin stole a Toyota Scion from a 29-year-old woman shortly after ditching the Saturn. Jenkins then lead officers on a high-speed chase through the city during which he ignored traffic signals and drove opposite of traffic.

Advertisement

The chase came to an end when Jenkins drove into Franklin Square Park and eventually came to a stop and was pulled from the car by police.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter