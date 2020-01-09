Police identify mother of 5 found dead inside Mayfair home

Philadelphia police have identified a young mother of five was found dead inside a home in Mayfair Thursday night.

Officers responded to a home on the 4100 block of Levick Street at 6:56 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from the victim's mother.

When officers arrived on the scene they were met by the victim's mother who directed them to a second-floor bedroom, where they found Lexus Jawanda Brice, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of her neck.

Medics were called to the scene and Brice was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m.

Investigators say the murder happened while at least some of the woman’s five children were in the care of the next-door neighbor. It's unclear if any neighbors heard the woman’s struggle or witnessed anyone enter or exit the home.

Police say the Brice works for a bus company in the city and was at work at 8 a.m. Thursday. Detectives are trying to confirm what time she came home.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

