1 man is dead and several others injured after shooting in New Castle County strip mall, officials say

One person is dead after a shooting in a Newark strip mall early Saturday.

Officials with New Castle County Police said one man was found shot and killed just before 1 a.m. Saturday, in front of a bar at a strip mall on Marrows Road.

Police were dispatched to Shoppes of Village Square on a report of shots fired. They found several people shot. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were released regarding the victim.

An initial investigation revealed multiple shell casings and a large crime scene was mapped out.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Michael McNasby at (302) 395-8110 or Michael.McNasby@newcastlede.gov.

