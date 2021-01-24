Police investigate after a shooting in Burlington County, N.J.

article

Officials say an investigation is underway after a shooting in Edgewater Park, New Jersey early Sunday morning.

Officials investigate after a shooting on Ivy Road in Edgewater Park, N.J.

Police were called to the corner of Ivy and Dogwood Roads in the Burlington County neighborhood just after 1 a.m. on the report of a shooting.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating after a victim was found at the location.

