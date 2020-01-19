Police investigate after body found on I-295 in Bucks County

article

Police are investigating after a body was found on I-295 in Bucks County.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to the scene in Bensalem, where they discovered the male victim.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

The highway was shut down in both directions following the incident. The lanes have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

