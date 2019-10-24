Police investigate attempted child abduction in Newport, Del.

article

Police are investigating after they say a man attempted to abduct a child in Newport, Delaware.

The alleged incident happened in the area of Augustine and East Christian streets around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 12-year-old girl reported she was grabbed by an unknown man while she was walking home from Richey Elementary School. She was able to break free and call police.

According to police, the man is described as a black male who was wearing a dark-colored shirt with short braided hair. Investigators say the man was driving a light-colored work van with no identifying characteristics.

The Newport Police Department urges families to talk with their children about the dangers of walking alone and the importance of being alert to their surroundings.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newport Police Department at 302-995-1411 or email Patrolman Ryan Jones at Ryan.Jones@cj.state.de.us.