Police investigate attempted child luring incidents in Princeton

Police say they are investigating two attempted child luring incidents in Princeton, New Jersey.

Police say a man in his mid to late 30s approached two teenage sisters on separate occasions. Both encounters happened on the 300 block of Witherspoon Street in the evening hours.

The teens told investigators the man asked them for their names and offered a ride in his truck.

According to investigators, the man's vehicle was described as a black, newer model, full-size extended cab pickup truck with an unknown make and model.

If you have any information, please contact the Princeton Police Department at 609-921-2100.