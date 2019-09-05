Police investigate death of infant at Delaware day care center

article

Delaware State Police are investigating the death of an infant at a day care center.

According to police, the infant died around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Little People Child Development Center, which is located on the 3800 block of Wrangle Hill Road in Bear.

No word on the cause of death or exact age of the infant.

As a result of this investigation, the Office of Childcare Licensing has suspended the license of the center indefinitely.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details weren't made immediately available.