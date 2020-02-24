Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in North Philadelphia.
It happened on 8th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday.
Police believe the victim is in his late teens or early 20s. Police have not released a description of the striking vehicle.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
