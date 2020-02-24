Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in North Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in North Philadelphia.

It happened on 8th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday.

Police believe the victim is in his late teens or early 20s. Police have not released a description of the striking vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP