Police investigate fatal shooting in New Castle restaurant parking lot

We're following a developing story out of New Castle where at least one person is dead and multiple people are hurt after a shooting.

The shooting took place around 1:40 a.m. Friday in a restaurant parking lot on the 4000 block of North DuPont Highway.

It appears at least one person died at the scene.

There is no word on what prompted the shooting.

Delaware State Police said their investigation is in the early stages and updated information will be released when available.

One lane of northbound North DuPont Highway is currently closed between Memorial Drive and Interstate 495, state police said.

