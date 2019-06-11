Police investigate fatal stabbing in Germantown

Police say a woman was stabbed in the chest and died in the city's Germantown section.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 5300 block of Lena Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman laying on the street suffering from two apparent stab wounds to her chest. They rushed her to Einstein Medical Center where she died.

Witnesses say before the stabbing there was a fight that possibly stemmed over a parking spot.

