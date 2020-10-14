Police investigate quadruple shooting at gas station in Southwest Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating a quadruple shooting at a gas station in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened on the 6900 block of Buist Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot eight times. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Three other men were also wounded. The additional victims are listed in stable condition at the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!