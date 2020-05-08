Police investigate reports of shots fired near New Castle County cemetery

article

Delaware State Police say they are investigating a report of shots fired near the Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in New Castle County.

Troopers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Chesapeake City Road around 10:13 a.m. Friday morning

Authorities have not reported any injuries at this time, but say there is heavy police activity in the area.

SKYFOX was over the scene as officers crouched behind a highway divider with their guns drawn and attention focused on the wooded area along the roadway.

As a result of the incident, all lanes northbound and southbound of Summit Bridge Road will be closed at Bethel Church Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

