Police investigate reports of shots fired near New Castle County cemetery
BEAR, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a report of shots fired near the Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in New Castle County.
Troopers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Chesapeake City Road around 10:13 a.m. Friday morning
Authorities have not reported any injuries at this time, but say there is heavy police activity in the area.
SKYFOX was over the scene as officers crouched behind a highway divider with their guns drawn and attention focused on the wooded area along the roadway.
As a result of the incident, all lanes northbound and southbound of Summit Bridge Road will be closed at Bethel Church Road.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
