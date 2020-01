article

Philadelphia police are investigating a suspicious death in West Oak Lane

Police say a 26-year-old man was found dead by his uncle in a home on the 2200 block of East Washington Lane around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

No word on how the man died and no arrests have been made at this time.

