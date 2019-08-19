Police investigate vandalism in Springfield Township

Police are investigating after someone spray-painted smiley faces on property at the Rolling Green Apartments in Springfield Township, Delaware County.

"We don't know quite what that means, but I believe all the others were just smiley faces blue spray-painted," Springfield Township Police Lt. Joe Sadoff told FOX 29's Joyce Evans.

It means an unnecessary cleanup bill for Joe Bentivoglio with least a hundred dollars to wipe that smile off his car's face.

Resident Geraldine Coalson believes she and some neighbors have seen the 12 or 14-year-old kid, who they believe painted a smile on her car's bumper, marking the headlights for eyes. They say he's been seen riding around admiring his work.

"It's vandalism. You're damaging people's property and costing someone money," Lt. Sadoff said.

If you have any information, please contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 215-836-1601.