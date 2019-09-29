Police investigating 2 child luring attempts in Toms River; suspect sought

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted in connection with two child luring attempts in Toms River.

The incidents occurred close to one another on Saturday afternoon, the first at Chippewa and Apache drives and the second near Shawnee Drive.

In both cases, children notified their parents, who then reported the incidents to police.

Witnesses described the suspect as a bald, heavyset white man wearing a light gray or white shirt. Police released a photo of a late '90s or early 2000s gray or silver SUV that may have been involved in the incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Michael McDonald via email or by phone at 732-349-0150, ext. 1366.