Police investigating after body found on top of SEPTA train near Girard Station

Authorities are investigating after the body of a man was discovered on top of a SEPTA train Monday afternoon.

Police say the discovery was made at the Girard Station around noon.

A SEPTA spokesperson says they are trying to figure out how the man got up there in the first place and are reviewing surveillance.

Police have not released the identity of the victim as they continue to investigate.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP