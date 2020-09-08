Police investigating after motorist found shot in Falls Twp.

article

People are being asked to avoid the area after a motorist was found shot in the neck inside a vehicle in Falls Township.

It happened on the side of Lincoln Highway at N. Olds Boulevard Tuesday around 3 p.m.

According to police, officers flooded the area and stopped a car with the person who is believed to be the shooter. The victim was taken to Capital Health Regional Hospital in Trenton, where their condition is not known at this time.

The area is being searched for additional suspects. Residents are being asked to stay indoors.

If you have information, please contact Detective Dennis O'Connell at (215) 949-9100 X 416 or d.oconnell@fallstwp.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

