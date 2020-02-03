Police investigating body found near Girard Station; passengers diverted
article
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Monday afternoon near the Girard Station.
SEPTA police say the discovery was made at the Market-Frankford line station around noon.
Riders are being shuttled from Berks Street Station to 15th Street Station while police investigate.
SEPTA says riders should expect 15 minute delays.
