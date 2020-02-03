Police investigating body found near Girard Station; passengers diverted

article

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Monday afternoon near the Girard Station.

SEPTA police say the discovery was made at the Market-Frankford line station around noon.

Riders are being shuttled from Berks Street Station to 15th Street Station while police investigate.

SEPTA says riders should expect 15 minute delays.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP