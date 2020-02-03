Police investigating body found on top of SEPTA car near Girard Station; passengers diverted

article

Authorities are investigating after they body of a man was discovered on top of a SEPTA train Monday afternoon.

Police say the discovery was made at the Girard Station around noon. Police have not released the identity of the victim as they continue to investigate.

Riders are being shuttled from Berks Street Station to 15th Street Station while police investigate.

SEPTA says riders should expect 15 minute delays.

