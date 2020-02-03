Police investigating body found on top of SEPTA car near Girard Station; passengers diverted
article
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating after they body of a man was discovered on top of a SEPTA train Monday afternoon.
Police say the discovery was made at the Girard Station around noon. Police have not released the identity of the victim as they continue to investigate.
Riders are being shuttled from Berks Street Station to 15th Street Station while police investigate.
SEPTA says riders should expect 15 minute delays.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP