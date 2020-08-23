Police investigating deadly shooting in North Philadelphia

article

Authorities are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in North Philadelphia.

Police say the deadly shooting happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and Diamond Street around 1 a.m.

Information on the victim is forthcoming. Police have not reported what sparked the shooting.

Authorities have not announced any arrests at this time.

