Police investigating deadly shooting in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in North Philadelphia.
Police say the deadly shooting happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and Diamond Street around 1 a.m.
Information on the victim is forthcoming. Police have not reported what sparked the shooting.
Authorities have not announced any arrests at this time.
