Police investigating double homicide at Burlington County home

Police say a suspect is in custody following a double homicide at a home in Burlington County.

According to authorities, the investigation was conducted at a residence on Eastbrook Lane in Willingboro Township.

Police say they have not filled charges against the suspect. Officials are withholding the names of the victims at this time.

Township police began a death investigation around 1:30 p.m. Shortly before 4 p.m. detectives determined the incident was a homicide.