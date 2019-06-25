Police investigating double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after two men were shot in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. on the 5300 block of Grays Avenue.

Officials say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and is hospitalized in critical condition. A 33-year-old man was shot in the arm and is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.