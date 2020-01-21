Police investigating fatal triple shooting in Target parking lot in Wynnefield Heights

Police are investigating a shooting in a Target parking lot in Wynnefield Heights that left one dead and two wounded.

It happened on the 4000 block of City Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were shot multiple times. One man was shot four times and the other was shot two times.

They were taken to Lankenau Medical Center, where they are listed in stable condition.

A third man was shot in the face. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

"What it looks like preliminary is that it was some type of drug robbery or drug deal that went bad. Inside the vehicle, some evidence of drugs," Acting Commissioner Christine Coulter explained.

"Two guns were found at the scene -- one in the car and one in the parking lot."

Police stated they believe one man did flee the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The death of the male victim brings the city's homicide rate to 30 in just three weeks into the new year.

