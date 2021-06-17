Police investigating overnight homicide in Richland Township

article

Authorities in Bucks County have launched a homicide investigation after a man was killed overnight in Richland Township, police said.

State and local law enforcement agencies responded to the 500 Block of East Pumping Station Road on Thursday morning.

Police say detectives are interviewing people found in the area about their possible involvement in the homicide.

Limited information was provided about what lead to the man's death.

Police said more information is forthcoming.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter



