Police investigating report of person shot amid barricade at JFK Boulevard

Police are currently on the scene of a barricade situation in Center City.

The incident unfolded shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday on the 1800 block of JFK Boulevard.

A man is barricaded inside and armed, according to police.

Police said they believe one person is shot. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

