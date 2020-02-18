Police investigating report of person shot amid barricade at JFK Boulevard
PHILADELPHIA - Police are currently on the scene of a barricade situation in Center City.
The incident unfolded shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday on the 1800 block of JFK Boulevard.
A man is barricaded inside and armed, according to police.
Police said they believe one person is shot. Their condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
