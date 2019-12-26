Police investigating standoff incident in Allentown

Authorities are investigating a standoff incident in Allentown early Thursday morning.

A large police presence was seen in the area of North Meadow Street and West Tilghman Street around 2:15 a.m.

Allentown Police Dept. warned peoople to avoid the area and stay in the homes. Residents report hearing gunshots during the standoff.

The area was reported safe around 5:30 a.m. FOX 29's Hank Flynn reports a man is in custody.

Police have not reported any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.