Police investigating triple shooting in South Philadelphia

Police are investigating a triple shooting in South Philadelphia.

It happened on the 400 block of Fitzgerald Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a 22-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the hand, a 19-year-old man was shot in the side and a 22-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the chest. All three victims were taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

