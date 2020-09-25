Police issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl abducted by biological father, 2 armed men in Cheltenham Township

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl who police say was abducted in Cheltenham Township.

According to police, 7-year-old Giselle Torres was reportedly abducted by biological father 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres and two other men who were armed. The girl was last seen around 2:18 p.m. at Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park.

Giselle is described as a Hispanic female, 4-feet tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a white tank top and purple tights.

Juan is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-4, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing body armor, a facemask and glasses. Police say Juan is driving a white or black Dodge Charger with unknown registration. He was last seen traveling on Mongomery Avenue possibly heading for New York City Area.

Giselle Torres and Juan Pablo Torres

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cheltenham Township Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

This is a developing. Check back for updates.

