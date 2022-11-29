Police issue Missing Endangered Person Advisory for infant last seen with man in Philadelphia

article

Pennsylvania State Police issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a 4-month-old child who has not been seen since last weekend.

Police say Kayden Sinick was last seen with 29-year-old Jaquann Waugh on Saturday in the area of Walnut Lane and Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia.

Waugh, according to police, is driving a 2018 Green Dodge Charger with a Pennsylvania license plate of MBB7623.

A bulletin issued by state police on Tuesday night says Kayden "may be at special risk of harm or injury."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kayden or Waugh is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.