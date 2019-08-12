Police locate car believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run in Bensalem 

Police in Bensalem are investigating a man’s death after they say he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning.

Police responded to the scene along Hulmeville Road near Kings Avenue around 6 a.m. where they found the body of Timothy McGuire, 38.

Neighbors tell FOX 29 they heard a noise in the middle of the night but had not come out to check, and the victim’s body was later discovered by a jogger.

Investigators say McGuire was walking along the road when he was struck in the southbound lanes around 2:30 a.m. by an 'Alien Green' 2016-19 Kia Soul.

Several pieces of the car were found at the scene. Police say they located the car believed to be involved Monday afternoon. Sources confirmed to FOX 29's Joyce Evans that they located a person of interest in the case.

Advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 215-633-3719.