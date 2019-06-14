Police locate woman after possible abduction in Upper Merion

article

Police in Upper Merion are investigating a possible abduction that occurred Thursday evening.

Police received a phone call from a concerned neighbor about a disturbance on the front lawn of a home in King of Prussia around 11 p.m.

At the same time, authorities also received a call from a woman screaming that her wife had just been abducted by several men who drove away in two SUVs. The caller said the suspects forced her wife into one of the vehicles before both drove away.

According to police, the woman was able to follow the suspects and gave officers updated locations and units from Upper Merion Township, Philadelphia police, and Pennsylvania State Police responded.

The vehicles eventually got off of Route 76 and turned onto Ridge Avenue, where police were able to pull the woman over, unable to locate the two SUVs.

The woman explained to the officers that she could not identify the men or provide a reason they would abduct her wife.

A short time later, Philadelphia police located the woman’s wife after the made contact by phone. She was not harmed and was transported to the Upper Merion police station.

Police say they believe the victim was singled out and they do not believe there is a danger to the general public.

Anyone who may have information that is helpful to the investigation is asked to call the Upper Merion Township Police at (610) 265-3232.