Police make arrest in Mackenzie Lueck death, authorities filing murder and kidnapping charges

article

Authorities are filing murder and kidnapping charges in connection with the death of Mackenzie Lueck, a University of Utah student missing for nearly two weeks.

The suspect, identified as Ayoola A. Ajayi, 31, will be charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping and desecration of a body in the death of Lueck, 23, according to Salt Lake City police chief Mike Brown.

Ajayi met Lueck at a Salt Lake City park where she was last seen after taking a Lyft from the airport at 3 a.m. on June 17, police said.

Brown said burned evidence, including Lueck's things and her remains, was found at his home. Ajayi was the man previously identified as a person of interest.

Authorities searched the home on Wednesday and Thursday. Officials also dug up holes in the home’s backyard and removed items from the property for further forensic evidence.

It wasn't immediately clear if Ajayi had an attorney.

Brian Wolf, a local contractor in Utah, told Fox News on Friday that the person of interest that police had identified in the search for Lueck, 23, asked him to build a secret, soundproofed room with hooks on its walls in the basement of his home.