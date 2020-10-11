Police: Man, 20, critical after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

article

Authorities say a young man is in grave condition after he was shot in the back Sunday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 6500 block of Windsor Street around 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Deputies found the 20-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound to the back.

Police transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Hosptial where he was placed in critical condition.

Authorities have not announced any arrests at this time. No word on what sparked the gunfire.

RELATED:

7 wounded in spate of overnight gun violence across Philadelphia

Advertisement

Police investigating after man, 34, gunned down in Chester

Gun violence claims the life of 54-year-old woman in Holmesburg

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!