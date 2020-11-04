Police: Man, 20, shot several times in North Philadelphia in critical condition

article

A young man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot four times, including once in the head, Wednesday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

Officers say the 20-year-old victim was critically wounded on the 600 block of West Clearfield Street around 12:30 p.m.

Medical responders transported the man to Temple University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police say a weapon was recovered, but no arrest has been made.

