Police: Man, 21, shot in head inside laundromat in West Philadelphia dies
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man was shot and killed inside a laundromat in West Philadelphia.
It happened on the 5600 block of Vine Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, the 21-year-old man was taken to Presbyterian Medical Center where he died shortly before 6 p.m.
So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
Editor’s Note: Initial police reports stated the victim was approximately 16 years old.
