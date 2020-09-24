Police: Man, 21, shot in head inside laundromat in West Philadelphia dies

article

Police say a man was shot and killed inside a laundromat in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5600 block of Vine Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the 21-year-old man was taken to Presbyterian Medical Center where he died shortly before 6 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s Note: Initial police reports stated the victim was approximately 16 years old.

