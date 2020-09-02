Police: Man, 23, shot killed in East Germantown

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in East Germantown.

It happened on the 5800 block of Brush Road around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, arriving officers found a 23-year-old in a rear driveway with gunshots wounds to the neck and back. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he died.

Police believe the victim may have been targeted.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police did recover surveillance video at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP