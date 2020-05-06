Police: Man, 24, shot in parking garage of Northern Liberties Acme

article

Police say a 24-year-old man was shot in the parking garage of the Acme in Northern Liberties.

It happened on the 100 block of West Girard Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the man was shot once in the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

