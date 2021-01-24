Police: Man, 25, injured during home invasion in Frankford

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was assaulted during a home invasion Sunday night in Frankford.

According to police, three men used a rear entrance to storm into a home on the 4600 block of Horrocks Street just before 6 p.m.

The group reportedly assaulted a 25-year-old resident causing a minor cut on his forehead that required medical treatment.

Police were unable to make any arrests. The motive for the home invasion is unknown at this time.

